MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

14 members of marriage party killed in West Bengal road accident

The accident occurred in Jaldhaka area in Dhupguri block on Tuesday night, they said.

PTI
January 20, 2021 / 12:20 PM IST
Breaking News

Breaking News

Fourteen members, including four children, of a marriage party were killed and 10 others injured due to a collision between a stone-laden truck and their three vehicles in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district.

The accident occurred in Jaldhaka area in Dhupguri block on Tuesday night, they said.

The cars of the marriage party were going towards Dhupguri on the wrong side of the road and the collision took place due to dense fog, a senior police officer said.

Ten injured people are undergoing treatment in Jalpaiguri Super Speciality Hospital, he added.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India
first published: Jan 20, 2021 12:12 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Budget 2021: Should individual tax-payers moderate their expectations this year?

Simply Save | Budget 2021: Should individual tax-payers moderate their expectations this year?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.