14 killed, 50 injured as shamiana falls during religious programme in Rajasthan's Barmer

At least 14 people were killed and about 50 injured after a shamiana fell on them due to strong winds during a religious programme in Barmer district of Rajasthan, police said.
A 'Ram Katha' was organised at Jasol area of the district when the shamiana was uprooted by strong winds trapping the people sitting under it, Additional Superintendent of Police, Khinv Singh, said.
At least 14 persons have died in the incident, he added.
He said the injured were rushed to different hospitals.
Collapse of a ‘Pandaal’ in Rajasthan’s Barmer is unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and I wish the injured a quick recovery: PM @narendramodi
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed his condolences.
जसोल,बाड़मेर में राम कथा के दौरान टेंट गिरने से हुए हादसे में बड़ी संख्या में लोगों की जान जाने की जानकारी अत्यंत दुखद, दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है।ईश्वर से दिवंगतों की आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करने,शोकाकुल परिजनों को सम्बल देने की प्रार्थना है। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करता हूँ
