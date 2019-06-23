App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2019 06:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

14 killed, 50 injured as shamiana falls during religious programme in Rajasthan's Barmer

A 'Ram Katha' was organised at Jasol area of the district when the shamiana was uprooted by strong winds trapping the people sitting under it.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: ANI
Image: ANI

At least 14 people were killed and about 50 injured after a shamiana fell on them due to strong winds during a religious programme in Barmer district of Rajasthan, police said.

A 'Ram Katha' was organised at Jasol area of the district when the shamiana was uprooted by strong winds trapping the people sitting under it, Additional Superintendent of Police, Khinv Singh, said.

At least 14 persons have died in the incident, he added.

He said the injured were rushed to different hospitals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, called the incident 'unfortunate'.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed his condolences.


First Published on Jun 23, 2019 05:57 pm

tags #India

