13th round of India-China military talks inconclusive: Here are key takeaways

India on October 10 held the 13th round of Corps Commander-level talks with China over the disengagement of troops in the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh. No breakthrough was achieved during the talks, the Indian Army and PLA said in separate statements.

India has been pressing for the resolution of outstanding issues in all friction points, including in Depsang, for an overall improvement in ties between the two countries.

Here are the key takeaways from the 13th round of military talks between India and China:

> The Indian Army in a statement said that the Indian delegation led by Lt Gen PGK Menon met with the Chinese side at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on October 10. The negotiations come over two months after the last round of negotiations that resulted in the disengagement of troops from Gogra.

> The talks assume significance as it comes in the backdrop of two recent incidents of attempted transgressions by the Chinese troops - one in the Barahoti sector of Uttarakhand and another in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

> Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a brief face-off near Yangtse in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh around 10 days back and it was resolved within a few hours following talks between commanders of the two sides as per established protocols.

> Close to 100 soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) transgressed the LAC in the Barahoti sector of Uttarakhand on August 30 and returned from the area after spending a few hours.

> Indian Army said that during the meeting the discussions between the two sides focussed on resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh.

> "The Indian side emphasised such resolution of the remaining areas would facilitate progress in the bilateral relations. During the meeting, the Indian side, therefore, made constructive suggestions for resolving the remaining areas but the Chinese side was not agreeable and also could not provide any forward-looking proposals," Army said, adding that the meeting "did not result in resolution of the remaining areas".

> China's PLA, meanwhile, accused India of insisting on "unreasonable and unrealistic demands" and said that its determination to safeguard national sovereignty is firm and unwavering.

> "China hopes the Indian side will not misjudge the situation, cherish the hard-won situation in the China-India border areas, show sincerity and take action, and work with China to jointly safeguard peace and stability in the border areas," PLA said.

> The stalemate comes at a time when India said that military build-up at LAC is a "matter of concern". Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane on October 9 said the military build-up by China in the eastern Ladakh region and new infrastructure development to sustain the large-scale deployment are matters of concern.

> "So, it means that they (PLA) are there to stay. We are keeping a close watch on all these developments, but if they are there to stay, we are there to stay too," he said at the India Today Conclave, as quoted by PTI.

> The talks come after both sides held the 12th round of talks on July 31, which resulted in the two armies completing the disengagement process in Gogra, seen as a significant forward movement towards the restoration of peace and tranquillity in the region. Personnel of the Indian Army and China's People Liberation Army (PLA) were locked in a standoff in Gogra area since May 2020.

> The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5 2020 following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

> In February, the two sides completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the north and south banks of the Pangong lake in line with an agreement on disengagement.