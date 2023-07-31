137 suicides reported in higher education institutes since 2014: Minister

A total number of 137 suicides have been reported across 135 different higher education institutions since 2014: Government in LoK Sabha

A total of 137 suicides have been reported in 135 higher education institutes, including prestigious institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) since 2014.

The information was revealed by Dr Subhas Sarkar, Union Minister of State for Education, during a session in Lok Sabha on July 31.

The minister provided this data in response to a query from MPs Kumbakudi Sudhakaran, Karti Chidambaram, Benny Behanan, and Vincent Pala, who inquired about the number of suicides in higher education institutes since 2014 and whether any of them were linked to caste discrimination.

However, Dr Sarkar said that student suicides are usually caused by multiple factors, including academic stress, family issues, personal problems, mental health challenges, financial difficulties, and interpersonal conflicts between students.

He said that the government takes each suicide incident on educational campuses very seriously and has undertaken various initiatives to address the issue.

"The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 includes provisions for counselling systems to help students manage stress and emotional challenges. The policy also encourages student participation in extracurricular activities such as sports, culture, arts clubs, eco-clubs, and community service projects," said the minister.

Apart from the government’s initiatives, the educational institutes themselves play an active role in supporting students, with faculties, wardens, and mentors assisting them in dealing with a wide range of concerns, including academic, personal, and emotional issues.

Regarding analyzing the root causes behind the increasing number of suicides in educational institutions, Sarkar said the government's initiative named MANODARPAN aims to provide psychological support to students, teachers, and families for their mental and emotional well-being.

He said that measures have also been taken to address issues faced by SC and ST students, such as establishing dedicated cells and grievance mechanisms.

"The University Grants Commission (UGC) has also issued instructions from time to time to promote equity and harmony among students. Through these combined efforts, the government and educational institutions seek to proactively tackle the challenges faced by students and foster a supportive and inclusive environment on campuses," said the minister.