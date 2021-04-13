13,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi in last 24 hours: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 13 said that the national capital has recorded 13,500 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. During the previous peak in November 2020, 8,500 cases were reported in a day, Kejriwal said.

"This wave is very dangerous. As per the data of last 10-15 days, 65 percent of the patients are below 45 years of age. Your health and life is very important to us. So, I'd like to appeal to the youth to step out of the house only when it is necessary & follow all COVID protocols," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Kejriwal also urged the Centre to cancel the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations due to the shape surge in infections.

Delhi has recorded 7.36 lakh COVID-19 cases and more than 11,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

A night curfew and other COVID-related restrictions have been currently imposed in Delhi till April 30 to contain the spread of infections.