you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2020 08:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 135 people put in home isolation in Mizoram over coronavirus

The self-quarantined people have travel history to coronavirus-hit countries such as Saudi Arabia, Italy, Iran and France and have been quarantined as a precautionary measure, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A total of 135 people with travel history to coronavirus-hit countries have been put in home isolation in Mizoram, a senior health official said on Sunday. Most of them were undergoing self-quarantine and did not show symptoms of the deadly virus, state health principal director Dr F Lallianhlira said.

"Though Mizoram has not yet reported any positive case of novel coronavirus, we have to remain alert. The health department is closely monitoring them," he said.

One person has been quarantined at a hospital in Thenzawl near Aizawl, he said.

The state government is screening commuters along the Mizoram-Assam border for COVID-19, an official said.

About 1,300-1,400 people are being screened every day at three counters in Vairengte near the Assam border, he said.

The government is also planning to deploy more medical teams and the matter would be discussed at a meeting on Monday.

Meanwhile, responding to an appeal made by Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), all churches held mass prayer programmes since Saturday night seeking divine intervention to contain the pandemic, sources said.

A church leader told PTI that special prayer programmes were held by some churches on Saturday night while others also held similar programmes on Sunday.

Church members were also instructed to avoid spreading fake news on novel coronavirus and refrain from hoarding essential commodities and hike commodity prices.

On Thursday, the MKHC had appealed to all churches across the state to hold mass prayer.

The MKHC is the conglomerate of church leaders committee involving at least 15 major churches in the state, including Mizoram Presbyterian Church and Baptist church of Mizoram.

First Published on Mar 15, 2020 08:33 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

