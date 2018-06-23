App
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2018 07:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

1,300 tonnes of sulphuric acid removed from Sterlite plant: Tuticorin collector

Following violence and police firing on May 22 and 23, in which 13 people died, the plant was closed by the state government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Days after a sulphuric acid leak was detected at Sterlite copper plant here, a top district official today said 1,300 tonnes of the liquid has been removed so far from the premises.

The district collector Sandeep Nanduri said so far 1,300 tonnes of sulphuric acid has been removed in 75 tankers.

On June 17, authorities had said leak of sulphuric acid was detected at the Sterlite's copper plant in Tuticorin triggering fear among residents.

Sterlite copper plant had filed a petition in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High court seeking access to authorised persons to its premises in Tuticorin

to plug the leak and evacuate hazardous chemicals with police protection. The copper firm moved the plea stating that the leakage could be due to sabotage.

Following violence and police firing on May 22 and 23, in which 13 people died, the plant was closed by the state government.
First Published on Jun 23, 2018 06:23 pm

