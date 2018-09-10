App
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 04:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

13 SEZ developers, units seek more time to implement projects

Decision on these proposals would be taken by the Board of Approval (BoA) for Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in its meeting on September 12. BoA is headed by the commerce secretary.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As many as 13 SEZ developers and units including G P Realtors, JBF Petrochemicals and Aurobindo Pharma have sought more time from the commerce ministry to implement their projects.

G P Realtors has sought more time for its electronic hardware and IT/ITES SEZ at Gurugram.

"Formal approval to the developer was granted on November 14, 2006. The developer has been granted nine extensions. Last extension was granted by the board in November 2017 till November 13 this year. The developer has requested for further extension up to November 13, 2019," the agenda of the board meeting said.

JBF Petrochemicals, a unit in Mangalore (multi product) SEZ at Mangalore, has sought extension of Letter of Permission (LoP) beyond September 15, 2018.

As per SEZ rules, LoP is valid for one year. Development commissioners of that respective SEZ can extend LoP for two years and further one more year if two-thirds of activities including construction is complete.

Extensions beyond third year (in cases where two-thirds activities are not complete) and fourth year are granted by the BoA. There is no time limit up to which the board can extend the validity.

Similarly, Aurobindo Pharma, a unit in Nellore's APIIC MP SEZ, wants extension of its LoP till July next year.

The other developers and units which want more time include Golden Tower Infratech, Kumar Builders Township Ventures, Q3 Infotech, Temple Packaging, Benzo Chem Industries and Helios Photo Voltaic, among others.

SEZs are export hubs in the country as the government provides them several incentives including tax benefits and single window clearance system.

The developers and units of these zones enjoy certain fiscal and non-fiscal incentives such as no licence requirement for import; full freedom for subcontracting; and no routine examination by customs authorities of export/import cargo. They also enjoy direct and indirect tax benefits.

Exports from SEZs grew about 15 per cent to Rs 5.52 lakh crore in 2017-18.
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 04:06 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #G P Realtors #India #SEZ developers

