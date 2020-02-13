App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 10:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

13 killed in bus-truck collision in UP's Firozabad

Senior SP Sachindra Patel said the accident happened around 10 pm on Wednesday in Nagla Khangar police station area.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

At least 13 people were killed and 31 seriously injured as the private bus in which they were travelling collided with a truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Firozabad district, a senior police official said on Thursday.

Senior SP Sachindra Patel said the accident happened around 10 pm on Wednesday in Nagla Khangar police station area.

The sleeper bus was going from Delhi to Motihari (Bihar) when it hit the container truck from behind.

The injured, some of who are critical, have been sent to a Saifai hospital in Etawah for treatment.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district magistrate and other senior officials to reach the accident site and oversee the relief work.

He also issued directives for proper treatment of the injured, a statement issued by the state government said.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 09:58 am

tags #Current Affairs #Firozabad #India #truck collision #UP

