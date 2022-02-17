English
    13 killed after falling into well in UP's Kushinagar at marriage function

    On Wednesday night, a pre-wedding ritual of "haldi" was being performed. Some women and girls were sitting on the iron net and it suddenly broke and fell into the well, District Magistrate S Rajalingam said.

    February 17, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST

    Thirteen women and girls died after falling into a well while performing a marriage ritual in Uttar Pradesh's Khushinagar district, police said on Thursday.

    The incident took place at Naurangiya Tola village when an iron net, they were sitting on, broke, they said.

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to extend all possible help. On Wednesday night, a pre-wedding ritual of "haldi" was being performed. Some women and girls were sitting on the iron net and it suddenly broke and fell into the well, District Magistrate S Rajalingam said.

    Ten people were also injured in the incident, he said.
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 08:33 am

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.