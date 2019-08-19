13 killed, 15 hurt in truck-bus collision in Maharashtra

At least 13 people, including two children, were killed and 15 others injured when a container truck collided with a state transport bus in Maharashtra's Dhule district, a police official said on August 19.

The accident took place around 10.30 pm on August 18 near Nimgul village on Shahada-Dondaicha road, he said.

The truck driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle collided with the bus which was on way to Aurangabad from Shahada town in Nandurbar district, he said.

"Thirteen people, including two women, two children and drivers of both the vehicles, were killed in the mishap," the official said.

While 11 of them died on the spot, two succumbed at a hospital in Dondaicha town of Dhule, he said.

The injured persons were undergoing treatment at two local government hospitals where the condition of three of them was reported to be serious, he said.

A case of accidental death was registered, he said.