App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 11:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

13 killed, 15 hurt in truck-bus collision in Maharashtra

The accident took place around 10.30 pm on August 18 near Nimgul village on Shahada-Dondaicha road.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

At least 13 people, including two children, were killed and 15 others injured when a container truck collided with a state transport bus in Maharashtra's Dhule district, a police official said on August 19.

The accident took place around 10.30 pm on August 18 near Nimgul village on Shahada-Dondaicha road, he said.

The truck driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle collided with the bus which was on way to Aurangabad from Shahada town in Nandurbar district, he said.

Close

"Thirteen people, including two women, two children and drivers of both the vehicles, were killed in the mishap," the official said.

related news

While 11 of them died on the spot, two succumbed at a hospital in Dondaicha town of Dhule, he said.

The injured persons were undergoing treatment at two local government hospitals where the condition of three of them was reported to be serious, he said.

A case of accidental death was registered, he said.

The kin of the deceased were informed and the process was on to hand them over the bodies after the post-mortem, he added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 11:18 am

tags #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.