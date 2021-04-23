13 COVID-19 patients killed in fire at Vijay Vallabh hospital in Virar

Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital in Virar, Maharashtra. (Image: ANI)

Thirteen people died after a fire broke out in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital in Virar around on April 23 at 3 am.

The fire broke out in the ICU on the second floor of the four-storeyed building. Firefighters extinguished the blaze at 5.20 am, an official told news agency PTI.

After the incident in the Palghar district of Maharashtra, 21 patients including those in critical condition were shifted to another hospital, said the report citing DR Dilip Shah, official, Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray is taking stock of the situation. The CEO of the hospital says that it was an accident.

The tragedy comes two days after 22 COVID-19 patients who were either on ventilator or oxygen support, suffocated to death when their oxygen supply stopped suddenly due to a malfunction in the main storage at a civic hospital in Nashik.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)