Tamil Nadu 12th result: DGE may declare TN Plus Two result today at dge.tn.gov.in

TN 12th Result 2020 is likely to be released today. The state Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan had previously said TN HSC answer sheet evaluation is almost complete and that the TN board result 2020 for 12th will be released in the first week of July. However, the minister later said the result will be declared in the second week of July.

Students, who appeared in the examination, can check their results on these websites dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in, examresults.net, result.nic.in.

How to check the TN 2020 Class 12 result:

> Visit the TN results official websites dge.tn.gov.in or dge.tn.nic.in or alternate websites mentioned above.> Click on the Tamil Nadu HSE result link.> Enter roll number and other login credentials.

> Click on the submit button to see the result.

The Tamil Nadu board had conducted the Plus Two exams in the month of March but the evaluation process was delayed to the COVID-19 lockdown. Meanwhile, the board has cancelled the remaining exams for Class 10th exam and Class 11th. The result date for 10th class is yet to be announced.

In 2019, TN 12th Result was announced on April 19 and the overall passing percentage was 91.3 percent.