App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 04:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

128 private schools in Delhi roll back 'arbitrary' fee hike

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had issued directions to the schools to roll back their "arbitrary" fee hike after receiving several complaints from parents.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Around 128 schools in the national capital have rolled back their "arbitrary" fee hikes following complaints from parents, a government official said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had issued directions to the schools to roll back their "arbitrary" fee hike after receiving several complaints from parents.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) had in April sent notices to 195 private schools of the city and asked the school heads to roll back their fee hike.

Last month, Kejriwal had asked DoE to submit a compliance report on whether the private schools had rolled back their fee hike as ordered by the government.

"Out of 195 private schools, 128 have informed us that they are rolling back their hiked fees. Remaining 67 private schools will soon be served show-cause notices for not complying with the orders," a DoE official said.

Education Minister Manish Sisodia would be meeting the representatives of all the 128 schools who had complied with the government's directive, the official said.
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 04:42 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.