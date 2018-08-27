1,276 dead in monsoon rains & floods this season, 443 in Kerala alone

App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 06:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As many as 1,276 people have lost their lives, including 443 in Kerala, due to rains, floods and landslides in eight states during the monsoon season so far, the Home Ministry said today.

According to the Home Ministry's National Emergency Response Centre (NERC), 443 people have died in Kerala, where 54.11 lakh people in 14 districts have been severely hit by the rains and worst floods.

Standing crops on over 47,727 hectares of land were also damaged in the southern state. As many as 218 people have died in Uttar Pradesh, 198 in West Bengal, 166 in Karnataka, 139 in Maharashtra, 52 in Gujarat, 49 in Assam and 11 in Nagaland.

Thirty-seven people have also been missing 15 in Kerala, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, five in West Bengal and three in Karnataka, while 349 have been injured in rain-related incidents in the states.

Rains and deluge have hit 26 districts in Maharashtra, 23 each in Assam and West Bengal, 18 in Uttar Pradesh, 14 in Kerala, 11 each in Karnataka and Nagaland and 10 in Gujarat.

Over 14.52 lakh people have been living in relief camps in Kerala, where 43,727 hectares of crops were damaged by the deluge. In Assam, 11.47 lakh people have borne the brunt of the rains and floods, which have also hit crops on 27,930 hectares of land.

In West Bengal, 2.27 lakh people have been affected by the floods and crops in 48,552 hectares are damaged. In Uttar Pradesh, 2.92 lakh people are affected by the monsoon rains which have also damaged 49,053 hectares of crops.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 06:20 pm

