123.25 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered till November 30; 49,819 AEFI reported: Govt to Rajya Sabha

Representational image (Reuters)

As many as 123.25 crore Covid vaccine doses were given in India as of November 30 and 49,819 adverse events following immunisation were reported which was 0.004 percent of the total jabs administered, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Of the 49,819 adverse events following immunisation (AEFI), 47,691 were minor events, 163 severe, and 1,965 were serious cases, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Upper House in reply to a question.

“Total deaths and hospitalisations following use of all three COVID-19 vaccines were 946 (0.00008 percent) and 1,019 (0.00008 percent) respectively. The causality assessment of 89 deaths have been completed.

“The number of deaths classified under different causality assessment categories is, vaccine product-related four, coincidental 58, indeterminate 16 and unclassifiable 11,” Pawar said.

AEFI is any untoward medical occurrence that follows immunisation and which does not necessarily have a causal relationship with the vaccine and are reported through the AEFI surveillance system. Investigations and causality assessment help in establishing a cause and effect relationship, she said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

In response to a separate question on whether the government has ascertained the efficacy of Covishield and Covaxin, the minister said Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India is technology transfer of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

The efficacy studies for Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine were conducted overseas by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. Serum Institute of India has conducted Phase II/III immune-bridging clinical trials in the country, she said.

“The overall interim efficacy of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine at the time of approval of Covishield has been reported to be 63.09 percent. Bharat Biotech International Ltd has conducted Phase III efficacy trial of Covaxin in the country wherein the efficacy of the vaccine has been reported as 77.8 percent,” she said.

Covaxin was granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on November 3, 2021. WHO EUL is sufficient for travel in a large number of countries. However, some countries have issued specific notifications for the inclusion of vaccines for travel purposes, Pawar said.