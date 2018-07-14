App
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2018 02:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

120 trucks entering Delhi fined for overloading

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a drive conducted earlier this month against overloaded commercial vehicles entering the city, the Delhi Transport department and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) imposed fines on 120 trucks, an official said.

The drive was carried out between July 2 and 7, and the trucks were charged with overloading at the Badarpur border toll plaza, he said.

Depending on their size, commercial vehicles are allowed to carry loads ranging between 16-35 tonnes.

The weigh-in machine at the Badarpur border toll plaza on the National Highway-2 helped to catch overloaded trucks. On other toll plazas, enforcement teams of the transport department have to do this based on estimates, the transport department official said.

Action against overloaded vehicles that cause pollution and pose threats of accidents has been resumed, he said.

The trucks were fined Rs 2,000 for the first one-ton above the prescribed weight limit. Thereafter, Rs 1,000 was charged for every additional ton of cargo they were carrying, the official added.

An estimated number of one lakh goods trucks enter Delhi daily through 11 main entry points along borders with neighbouring states.
First Published on Jul 14, 2018 02:36 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

