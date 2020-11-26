PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2020 08:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

12 years on, youngest survivor of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks waits for ‘promised’ home

26/11 Mumbai terror attack's youngest survivor Devika Rotawan and her family were at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus when the two LeT terrorists had opened fire on the passengers.

Moneycontrol News

Twelve years have passed since Devika Rotawan took a bullet on her right thigh during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Rotawan, then nine-years-old, was the youngest survivor of the Mumbai terror attacks carried out by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives.

She became a key witness in the case later and helped identify Mohammed Ajmal Kasab – the only terrorist who was captured alive after the attack.

26/11 anniversary | Remembering heroes who gave their lives

Rotawan and her family were at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus when the two LeT terrorists had opened fire on the passengers. She had to be operated on several times since and was also bed-ridden for six months.

At that time, several representatives of the Government of India and Maharashtra government had visited her and promised to provide her family with an accommodation under the economically weaker section (EWS) quota, reported the Hindustan Times. She claimed that she was also promised financial assistance for her education and medical expenses by government officials.

However, the promises were never realised which led to the 26/11 survivor, now 21-years-old, to move the Bombay High Court, highlighting the financial woes of her family. The High Court directed the Maharashtra government to consider the plea, but the family has not heard from the government yet.

First Published on Nov 26, 2020 08:12 pm

tags #26/11 #26/11 Mumbai terror attack #Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) #Mumbai terror attack

