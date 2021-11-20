MARKET NEWS

India

12 train tickets can be booked in a month by linking Aadhaar with IRCTC. Here is how to do it

To increase the monthly limit on train tickets to 12, people need to link their Aadhaar card to their IRCTC account.

Moneycontrol News
November 20, 2021 / 11:06 AM IST
Aadhaar Enrolment and MBU (at 5 & 15 yrs) are free. Charges for updating Aadhaar are fixed: Rs 50 for demographic update & Rs 100 for biometric update (with or without demographic update).

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) allows only six tickets to be booked from a single account every month. This limit can be doubled though, with a few simple steps.

People need to link their Aadhaar card with their IRCTC account to increase the monthly limit on train tickets to 12. The entire process is online and takes only a few minutes.

Linking Aadhaar to IRCTC: Here is how to do it in a few simple steps:

-Visit IRCTC's official website, www.irctc.co.in

-Enter log in credentials and sign in

-Click on ‘My Account’ in the top menu and select ‘Link your Aadhaar’ option

-In the next window, enter your name as per the Aadhaar card, followed by your Aadhaar number or virtual ID, select the check box and click on Send OTP button.

-Enter the OTP you receive on the mobile number linked with your Aadhaar and click on Verify OTP.

-Now KYC response in fetched from Aadhaar. Click on Update button to complete the Aadhaar verification process. Once the KYC is done and your Aadhaar is linked with IRCTC, a confirmation message will appear on your screen.

-Log out and log in again to www.irctc.co.in.

-To check your Aadhaar KYC status, click on Link your Aadhaar under the My Account option in IRCTC website.

Follow these steps to increase the monthly limit of train tickets to 12

-After you log out and log in again once Aadhaar is linked to the IRCTC account, you can look for trains. Once you find the train you are looking for continue to booking and payment.

-Select the train you desire to travel in and the seat class you want.

-Now you will be taken to the passenger input page, where you are required to enter the details of the passengers who will travel with you in a table. The passengers saved in IRCTC's Master List will automatically

-Complete the booking process by paying the ticket fare online.
Tags: #Aadhaar #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #IRCTC #Train tickets
first published: Nov 20, 2021 11:06 am

