App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 01:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

12 states beat national economic growth rate, but fail to create jobs

States also seem to be leading in public spending as Centre has less room for expenditure.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Twelve of the 17 states the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) categorises as 'non-special' grew faster than the national economic growth rate of 6.7 percent in fiscal 2018, according to a CRISIL's 'States of growth 2.0' report. But, these states failed to excel in job creation.

In a majority of these states, growth was low in 'employment-intensive' sectors like manufacturing, construction and trade, and hotels transport and communication services, as compared to the national level. The health and education sectors also remain deficient in these states.

The growth was also not found to be equitable as low-income states have not sustained high growth long enough to lessen the difference in per-capita income as compared with the high-income states. In fact, the report states that the difference is widening.

States are now leading in public spending as Centre has less room for expenditure. "Indeed, states appear to have taken the baton from the Centre in terms of spending, especially capital expenditure, in recent years. This has become more relevant after the 14th Finance Commission increased the allocation of funds to states and gave them the leeway to prioritise spending as per need. Nearly two-thirds of the capex in the economy is now being incurred by the states," said Dharmakirti Joshi, chief economist at CRISIL.

related news

Overall, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Bihar were the biggest spenders. Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana spent most out of their budget on capex.

"States must also be wary of their debt profiles. While the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act had helped states recover their fiscal health considerably, recent trends show they are slipping. Debt ratios have risen in many states -- with the assimilation of Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY), farm loan waivers, and Pay Commission hikes," said Dipti Deshpande, senior economist at CRISIL.

The debt ratio in Punjab, Kerala and Rajasthan was over 30 percent. Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Karnataka maintained it at a relatively low level. Rising primary deficit is found to be the major reason or a rising debt ratio.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 01:05 pm

tags #Economy #GDP #India

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.