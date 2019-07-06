App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2019 06:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

12 pilgrims injured as two buses headed to Amarnath Yatra base camp collide

The incident took place at Turki-Tashlow near Wanpoh on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in the afternoon, a police official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

A dozen pilgrims were injured on July 6 after two buses which were on the way to a base camp for the Amarnath Yatra rammed into each other in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said. The incident took place at Turki-Tashlow near Wanpoh on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in the afternoon, a police official said.

The driver of one of the buses lost control of the vehicle due to brake failure and rammed into the other which was stationary, he said.

The buses were headed to the Baltal base camp in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, he added.

Close

Twelve pilgrims, all hailing from Rajasthan, were injured in the accident, the official said.

The injured were taken to a hospital and the condition of all of them was stable, he added.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 6, 2019 05:56 pm

tags #Amarnath yatra #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.