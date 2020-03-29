App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2020 11:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

12 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra; state tally goes up to 193

Out of the 12 new patients, five have been reported from Pune, four from Mumbai and one each from Sangli, Jalgaon and Nagpur, the official said.

The total number of OVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has gone up to 193 with 12 more people testing positive for coronavirus, a health official said on Sunday.



Mumbai leads in the number of positive patients in the state 77.

Sangli has 25 cases, Pune-24, Pimpri Chinchwad-12, Nagpur 12,Kalyan-Dombivali-seven, Navi Mumbai-six, Thane-five, Yavatmal and Vasai-Virar-four each, Ahmednagar-three, Satara and Panvel-two each, Ulhasnagar, Aurangabad, Ratnagiri, Pune rural, Sindhudurg, Palghar, Kolhapur, Gondia and Jalgon one each. One patient hails from Gujarat. PTI ND GK.

First Published on Mar 29, 2020 10:33 am

tags #coronavirus

