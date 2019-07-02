App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 07:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

12 killed in Mumbai wall collapse after overnight downpour: NDRF

NDRF officials said that the 12 deceased were the people living in the slums

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

At least 12 people were killed and six others injured after a compound wall collapsed on July 2 due to heavy rains in Malad area, Mumbai, NDRF officials said.

The incident happened around 2.00 am when the compound wall in Pimpripada of Malad East area collapsed and people living in shanties adjacent to wall got trapped under the debris.

NDRF officials said that the 12 deceased were the people living in the slums.

Close

"Our team of National Disaster Response Force along with sniffer dog reached the site of the incident immediately after receiving the information. Besides, a team of fire brigade and local police also reached the spot and took the control of the situation," a senior NDRF official said.

He said that the police is investigating the case.

"Rescue operations is underway and more details are awaited. Over 10 injured are in nearby civic hospital in Jogeshwari and Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali," he said.

Meanwhile, authorities have declared Tuesday as a public holiday in Mumbai as the Indian Meteorological Department has forecasts heavy rains.

"In the wake of the extreme heavy rainfall forecast by the IMD, the Government of Maharashtra has declared a public holiday on July 2 as a precautionary measure for Mumbai city and its citizens," a civic official said.

The Central Railway has also decided to run local trains in limited corridors due to water logging in the railway tracks.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 2, 2019 07:15 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #mumbai

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.