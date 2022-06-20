English
    12 interstate trains cancelled due to agitation over 'Agnipath' scheme

    Due to agitations in Bihar and other states against the Centre's Agnipath' scheme for military recruitment, the Eastern Railway cancelled 12 interstate express trains and rescheduled 11 others on Monday, including those departing from Howrah, Sealdah, and Kolkata terminals, an official said.

    PTI
    June 20, 2022 / 07:38 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    The Eastern Railway on Monday cancelled 12 interstate express trains and rescheduled 11 others, including those originating from Howrah, Sealdah and Kolkata stations, owing to the agitations in Bihar and some other states over the Centre's Agnipath' scheme for recruitment in the Armed forces, an official said.

    Protests over the short-service scheme had turned violent in various parts of the country last week, with agitators setting fire to trains and vandalising railway property.

    Of the 12 trains cancelled are Kolkata-Jaynagar Express, Kolkata-Azamgarh Express, Doon Express and Sealdah-Ajmer Express, the ER official said. Among the trains rescheduled are Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, Howrah-Bikaner Express, Howrah-New Delhi Duronto Express, Kolkata-Jammu Tawi Express and Howrah-Dehradun Kumbh Express.

    A South Eastern Railway official, however, said that interstate express train services under the zone — from Howrah, Shalimar and Santragachi stations ran on schedule during the day.
    PTI
    first published: Jun 20, 2022 07:37 pm
