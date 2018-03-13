12 IIS senior officers transferred since January: Rajyavardhan Rathore

As many as 12 senior officers of the Indian Information Service (IIS) have been transferred since January, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said on Monday, maintaining that transfers happen on recommendations of the Civil Services Board.

In a written reply, the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, said, “During the year 2018 (upto March 7, 2018), 12 senior officers (additional director general and above) in Indian Information Service have been transferred”.

He was responding to a query whether the government was aware that mass transfers of senior officers among IIS have taken place.

The minister said that senior IIS officers are “transferred on functional requirement and on recommendation of the Civil Services Board, which considers all aspects before recommending the same.”

The Civil Services Board was constituted on January 31, 2014, after a Supreme Court judgement.

The board comprises the Secretary (Information and Broadcasting), Principal Director General/Director General of any media unit and joint secretary (Policy and Administration).

To a separate query, Rathore said that public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has informed that 12 Indian languages units of the News Service Division (NSD), All India Radio, which were shifted from Delhi to respective capital Regional News Units (RNUs) were “performing satisfactorily”.

He said there was no proposal under consideration for shifting of remaining language news units namely Punjabi, Nepali, Kashmiri, and Urdu.