12 cr families from 5.5 lakh cities contributed for Ram Mandir: ABPS

The 44 days long fund collection drive to build the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya collected donations from 12 crore families over 5.5 lakh cities

The 44-day long fund collection drive to build the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya collated donations from 12 crore families over 5.5 lakh cities, said Akhil Bhartiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) today.

"All the sections and sects of the society overwhelmingly participated in this campaign. People from rural, urban to forest and hilly areas, from rich to ordinary people contributed wholeheartedly to make this campaign a success. The ABPS congratulates all Rambhakts for this unparalleled enthusiasm and support", said ABPS in a press release.

The fund collection drive or Nidhi Samparn Abhiyan began on 15 January and concluded on 27 February. The first donation was made by President Ramnath Kovind, an amount of Rs 5,00,100 for the construction of the temple to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust that is managing and overseeing the project.

Along with the President, Bollywood actor and celebrity Akshay Kumar also donated towards the fund, during the initial haul of the drive.

According to ANI, Swami Govind Dev Giri, treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra trust Rs 1,511 crore had been collected as per the data available on 11 February.

"ABPS appeals to all Ram bhakts including social and religious institutions, educationists and intellectuals of the country to make meaningful efforts so that Shri Ram’s ideals permeate through the society", the release added.

It further stated that along with the construction of the temple, the "social and national life of Lord Ram will be established through collective resolve and efforts".