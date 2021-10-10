119 HIV positive cases in 6 months in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

Demand for oxygen outran supply. Television news ran stories of patients dying on stretchers waiting outside hospital gates and dying at home before test results could even confirm they had caught the virus. The country’s health infrastructure collapsed. (Image: AP)

A total of 119 new cases of HIV have been reported in the last six months from April 1 to September 30 this year in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

Of the new cases, 78 were men, 34 women and three transgender persons, and included a girl and three boys, VK Johri, in-charge of the Anti-Retroviral Treatment (ART) center at the district hospital, said on Saturday.

He said that none of the cases registered this year have died so far.

According to the ART centre, the district has reported 2,239 cases in the last seven years – an average of 319 every year – of which 221 patients died during treatment.