1,129 deaths in 24 hours due to COVID-19, India records one lakh cases in 3 days

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 12-lakh mark on July 23 with the highest single-day spike of 45,720 new cases while the death toll mounted to 29,861 with a record 1,129 fatalities in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The country crossed the 12-lakh mark, just three days after it went past the 11-lakh milestone.

The coronavirus caseload in the country surged to 12,38,635 on Thursday, while 7,82,606 people have recovered so far in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 4,26,167 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country.

Around 63.18 percent people have recovered so far.

Maharashtra (10,576), Tamil Nadu (5,849), Karnataka (4,764), Uttar Pradesh (2,300), West Bengal (2,291), Telangana (1,554), Bihar (1,417), Assam (1,390), Delhi (1,227), Odisha (1,078), Kerala (1,038) and Gujarat (1,020) contributed to around 75 percent of the total single-day spike of 45,720.

Of the 1,129 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 518 are from Tamil Nadu, 280 from Maharashtra, 65 from Andhra Pradesh, 55 from Karnataka, 39 from West Bengal, 34 from Uttar Pradesh, 29 from Delhi, 28 from Gujarat, 14 from Madhya Pradesh and 10 from Jammu and Kashmir.

Telangana and Jharkhand have reported nine fatalities each followed by Haryana with eight deaths, Assam, Punjab and Rajasthan six each, Odisha five, Goa and Uttarakhand two each while Kerala, Puducherry, Tripura and Chandigarh have registered a fatality each.

The number of tests for detection of the COVID-19 has crossed the 15 crore-mark in the country.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,50,75,369 samples have been tested up to July 22 with 3,50,823 samples being tested on Wednesday.

Of the total 29,861 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra tops the tally with 12,556 fatalities followed by Delhi with 3,719 deaths, Tamil Nadu 3,144, Gujarat 2,224, Karnataka 1,519, Uttar Pradesh 1,263, West Bengal 1,221, Andhra Pradesh 823 and Madhya Pradesh 770.

So far, 583 people have died of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, 438 in Telangana, 372 in Haryana, 273 in Jammu and Kashmir, 269 in Punjab, 217 in Bihar, 108 in Odisha, 64 in Assam and Jharkhand each, 57 in Uttarakhand and 45 in Kerala.

Puducherry has registered 31 deaths, Chhattisgarh 29, Goa 28, Chandigarh 13, Himachal Pradesh 11, Tripura 9, Meghalaya 4, Arunachal Pradesh 3, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Ladakh has reported two fatality each.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 3,37,607 followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,86,492, Delhi at 1,26,323, Karnataka at 75,833, Andhra Pradesh at 64,713, Uttar Pradesh at 55,588, Gujarat at 51,399 and West Bengal at 49,321.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 49,259 in Telangana, 32,334 in Rajasthan, 30,369 in Bihar, 28,186 in Haryana, 26,772 in Assam and 24,842 in Madhya Pradesh.

Odisha has reported 19,835 infections, Jammu and Kashmir 15,711, Kerala 15,032, while Punjab has 11,301 cases.

A total of 6,485 have been infected by the virus in Jharkhand, 5,968 in Chhattisgarh, 5,300 in Uttarakhand, 4,176 in Goa, 3,449 in Tripura, 2,300 in Puducherry, 2,060 in Manipur, 1,725 in Himachal Pradesh and 1,206 in Ladakh.

Nagaland has recorded 1,084 COVID-19 cases, Arunachal Pradesh 949, Chandigarh 793 and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 733 cases.

Meghalaya has reported 514 cases, Sikkim 438 and Mizoram has registered 317 infections so far, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands has recorded 221 cases.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said, adding state-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

