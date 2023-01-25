 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

1,100 booths identified as 'vulnerable', 28 'critical' in poll-bound Tripura: CEO

Jan 25, 2023 / 05:49 PM IST

Twenty-eight booths have been identified as 'critical', where one candidate polled more than 70 per cent votes during the previous election

Representative Image (Source: ANI Twitter)

As many as 1,100 out of the total 3,328 polling booths in Tripura have been categorised as 'vulnerable', said a senior poll official on Wednesday.

Twenty-eight booths have been identified as 'critical', where one candidate polled more than 70 per cent votes during the previous election, he said.

"Based on the inputs of 2018 Assembly polls and 2019 general election, 1,100 booths have been identified as 'vulnerable' on the ground of the law and order situation and 28 as 'critical'.

None has been marked as 'hypersensitive'," Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao told reporters at a press conference here.