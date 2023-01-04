 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
11 states/UTs join National Single Window System for vehicle scrapping

PTI
Jan 04, 2023 / 06:29 PM IST

The ministry, in a statement, further said as on November 14, 2022, applications of 117 investors who have shown interest for Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSF) are under process, out of which 36 applications have been approved by the respective state governments.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Wednesday said 11 states/UTs have been onboarded onto the National Single Window System (NSWS) for Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernization Program (V-VMP) to attract private investment in the vehicle scrapping ecosystem.

Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Chandigarh have been onboarded to NSWS for V-VMP, the statement added.

The vehicle scrappage policy (V-VMP) has come into effect from April 1, 2022.

Announced in the Union Budget 2021-22, the policy provides for fitness tests after 20 years for personal vehicles, while commercial vehicles will require it after the completion of 15 years According to the statement, expeditious onboarding of all other states/UTs on the NSWS has also been initiated.

In addition, 84 automated testing stations (ATSs) across 11 states are proposed under the state/UT government control through Request for Proposal (RFP) by doing the necessary tendering.