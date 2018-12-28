App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 28, 2018 04:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

11 states, all UTs except Delhi have adopted Clinical Establishment Act: Govt

The Act has to be adopted by other states under Article 252 of the Constitution of India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Only 11 states and all Union territories except Delhi have adopted the Clinical Establishments Act, aimed at streamlining healthcare services in India, despite repeated appeals by the central Health Ministry to states to adopt it, the government said on December 28.

"The Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010 is applicable in 11 states who have adopted it.

"The states — Sikkim, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Assam and Haryana — and all UTs except Delhi have adopted the Act," Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel told Lok Sabha.

The Act has to be adopted by other states under Article 252 of the Constitution of India. The provisions of the Act shall become applicable in the remaining states only after adoption, she said.

related news

Health being a state subject, the enforcement and implementation of the Clinical Establishments Act, 2010 is with the states and UTs.

"The central government is continuously persuading the states to adopt the Act and ensure its strict implementation from time to time," Patel said.

The Clinical Establishments Act was enacted by the Centre to provide for registration and regulation of all clinical organisations in the country with a view to prescribe the minimum standards of facilities and services provided by them

The Act is applicable to all types — both therapeutic and diagnostic — of clinical establishments in public and private sectors.

Under the Act, standard treatment guidelines are specified for 227 diseases, including dengue, chikungunya and malaria. The hospitals are supposed to abide by minimum standards in terms of infrastructure, services, staff, equipment and lighting arrangements.

A technical committee is to be set up to decide on charges for treatment of diseases and procedures at clinical establishments, including private hospitals.

Health facilities are to display the charges for each procedure and facility to keep the patient informed in advance. Failure to adhere to these guidelines would result in penalty.
First Published on Dec 28, 2018 04:23 pm

tags #Health #India

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.