App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2018 09:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

11 of 36 subdivisions of IMD record deficient rainfall

With devastating rain in Kerala last week and a low pressure area over Central India, the monsoon deficiency has dipped to minus 7 per cent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Eleven of the 36 meteorological subdivisions in the country have recorded deficient rainfall until now, with many of them falling in the east and northeast India, says the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Twenty-three meteorological subdivisions of the country have recorded normal rainfall, while two subdivisions--Kerala and coastal Andhra Pradesh-- saw excess rainfall, the IMD data said.

Of the seven meteorological subdivisions---Arunachal Pradesh; Assam and Meghalaya; the subdivision comprising Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Tripura; sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim; Gangetic West Bengal; Jharkhand and Bihar---falling in east and northeast, six have received deficient rainfall, it said.

In northwest India, the Haryana, Delhi and Chandigarh subdivision, Saurashtra and Kutch subdivision of Central India, Rayalseema, North Interior Karnataka and Telangana subdivisions of South Peninsula have recorded deficient rainfall, it said.

While Kerala has seen excessive rainfall, the deficiency is as high as minus 41 per cent and 44 per cent, respectively in Telangana and Lakshadweep, the weather body said.

related news

The IMD has 36 subdivisions divided under four divisions---the East and the Northeast, Northwest, Central India and South Peninsula.

With devastating rain in Kerala last week and a low pressure area over Central India, the monsoon deficiency has dipped to minus 7 per cent, it said.

From June 1 until today, Kerala has received 41 per cent more rainfall than the normal.

The Southwest monsoon period in the country is from June 1 to September 30. From September 15, the monsoon starts withdrawing from west Rajasthan, where it reaches last.

June and July have recorded 5 per cent and 6 per cent less rainfall, respectively, the IMD said.

The IMD in its forecast for the second half of the Southwest monsoon rainfall said the months of August and September would receive normal rainfall.
First Published on Aug 22, 2018 08:39 pm

tags #Indian Meteorological Department #Kerala floods

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.