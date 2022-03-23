English
    11 migrant workers dead in fire at scrap godown in Hyderabad

    The deceased, all migrant workers from Bihar, were found on the first floor of the building at Bhoiguda in the city, police and fire officials said.

    PTI
    March 23, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

    Eleven people were charred to death in a major fire accident at a scrap godown here in the early hours of Wednesday. The deceased, all migrant workers from Bihar, were found on the first floor of the building at Bhoiguda in the city, police and fire officials said.

    The eleven people were charred beyond recognition, a police official told PTI, adding the cause of the fire was being ascertained. The fire control room received a call around 3 AM and the blaze was completely extinguished after about four hours, they said.

    The eleven people, who were sleeping on the first floor of the building, could not save themselves as there was only one internal spiral staircase in it, they said.
