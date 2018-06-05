App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 06:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

11 killed, 19 injured as bus falls into gorge in Mizoram

Initial reports suggested that nine passengers had died in the accident while, six were admitted to the Serchhip hospital in a critical condition, police said.Later, two passengers succumbed to their injuries raising the death toll to 11, they added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

At least 11 people, including six women, were killed and 19 injured when the bus they were travelling in fell into a 500-metre-deep gorge in Mizoram's Lunglei district today, police said.

The private bus was being driven by the handyman (helper) as the driver was asleep when the accident took place early morning near Pangzawl village, they said.

The bus was on its way from state capital Aizawl to its southernmost Siaha district, they added.

Initial reports suggested that nine passengers had died in the accident while, six were admitted to the Serchhip hospital in a critical condition, police said. Later, two passengers succumbed to their injuries raising the death toll to 11, they added.

The remaining injured passengers are undergoing treatment at the Pangzawl primary health centre and the Haahthial community health centre, they said. Majority of the victims are from Siaha district, police said.

The bodies of the deceased would be sent to their respective villages for funeral after post-mortem examination, a police officer said.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 06:22 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mizarom

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.