you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 06:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

11 dead, 30,000 affected as incessant rains flood Assam again

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams along with local authorities have already rescued more than 300 people from flood-hit areas in Dhemaji and Sivasagar districts over the past 24 hours.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image (File photo)
A second wave of floods triggered by incessant rainfall and subsequent swelling of the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries has affected nearly 30,000 people in Assam and killed 11 persons.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has informed that Brahmaputra’s water level has risen above danger mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat district, reported India Today.

The floods have displaced as many as 30,000 people of Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Dhemaji, and Sivasagar district, while floodwaters have submerged more than 3,600-hectares of croplands across flood-hit districts. This apart, over 11,000 domestic animals have been affected by the second wave of floods in the state.

Meanwhile, the water level of the Dikhow river is above the danger level at several locations in the Sivasagar district affecting more than 12,000 people across 33 villages. Several people there have moved to relief camps or higher lands to take shelter.

 

First Published on Jun 23, 2020 06:22 pm

tags #Assam floods

