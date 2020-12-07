11 Days After Crash, Body Of Missing MiG-29k Pilot Nishant Singh Found Near Goa

Nishant Singh (Image: Twitter/@abhirajbhal)

Eleven days after he went missing off the coast of Goa, the Indian Navy on December 7 said it has recovered the body of MiG-29K pilot Commander Nishant Singh on seabed 70 metres below water, according to news agency ANI.

"It (the body) has been found 30 miles off Goa coast after extensive search. The aircraft had crashed on November 26 while operating over the Arabian Sea," the statement said.

The Navy had on November 29 recovered some debris of the MiG-29K aircraft, including landing gear, turbo charger, fuel tank engine and wing engine cowling.

In addition to nine warships and 14 aircraft engaged in the search efforts, the Indian Navy's Fast Interceptor Craft were also deployed to search waters along the coast, a defence release had said.

The Russian-origin jet had taken off from aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, and went down at around 5 PM on Thursday, officials had said, adding that one pilot of the aircraft had been rescued.

The MiG-29K is an all-weather carrier-based multirole fighter aircraft developed by Russian aerospace company Mikoyan (MiG). The Indian Navy had procured a fleet of 45 MiG-29Ks from Russia over a decade back at a cost of around $2 billion to operate from INS Vikramaditya.

INS Vikramaditya was part of the second phase of the Malabar exercise involving navies of India, US, Australia and Japan.

The MIG-29K fleet on board the aircraft carrier was also involved in the mega naval drill that took place from November 17 to 20.