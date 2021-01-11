11 crows found dead in Mumbai's Chembur amid bird flu scare

File image (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

At least 11 crows were found dead in Mumbai's Chembur area amid the bird flu scare, the police said, adding that samples have been sent for examination.

The central teams formed for monitoring the spread of bird flu are visiting the affected sites in seven states across the country.

To avoid the further spread of disease, the government has issued advisories to the affected states. Apart from Maharashtra, the disease has been confirmed in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh.

Samples of the test report sent to the designated laboratory from Delhi, Maharashtra are still awaited. Further, no samples have been confirmed positive in wild birds from Balod district, Chhattisgarh which were tested earlier.