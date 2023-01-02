11 coaches of Suryanagri Express derail in Rajasthan's Pali

The railways has opened helpline numbers and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is monitoring the situation, the official said.

Eleven coaches of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagri Express derailed in Rajasthan's Pali district early Monday morning, an official said.

No loss of life has been reported, a spokesperson of the North Western Railway (NWR) said and added that several trains have either been cancelled or diverted due to the derailment of train number 12480 on the Rajkiyawas-Bamodara route at 3.27 am.

