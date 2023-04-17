 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
11 attendees of Maharashtra Bhushan award event in Navi Mumbai die of apparent sunstroke, says CM Eknath Shinde

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 07:54 AM IST

The function held in Kharghar area in Raigad district neighbouring Mumbai was attended by Union home minister Amit Shah who conferred the award on spiritual leader and social reformer Appasaheb Dharmadhikari.

The 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award event in Navi Mumbai on Sunday turned tragic with the death of at least 11 people apparently due to sunstroke as the function, attended by lakhs, was held in an open ground.

A police official said a couple of patients are on ventilator support at hospitals in Navi Mumbai and Panvel city and their condition is being monitored.

"At least 11 deaths apparently due to sunstroke have been confirmed," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a release on Sunday night.