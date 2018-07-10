App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 03:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

10th batch of 5,144 pilgrims leaves for Amarnath from Jammu

A total of 40,935 pilgrims had so far joined the yatra from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp, while rest of the pilgrims had directly reached the base camps on their own and had 'darshan' (glimpse) at the shrine.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The 10th batch of 5,144 pilgrims today left Jammu for the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, amid prediction of another spell of rain this week.

Officials said the fresh batch of pilgrims, including 1,039 women and 203 sadhus, left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here in a convoy of vehicles under tight security arrangements in the early hours today and are expected to reach base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal in the Valley later in the day.

A convoy of 67 vehicles heading for Baltal for their onward journey through the 12-km arduous track was the first to leave with 1,822 pilgrims, including 476 women, and was followed by second convoy of 128 vehicles with 3,322 pilgrims including 544 women and 203 sadhus who had opted the 36-km traditional Pahalgam route, the officials said.

A total of 40,935 pilgrims had so far joined the yatra from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp, while rest of the pilgrims had directly reached the base camps on their own and had 'darshan' (glimpse) at the shrine.

related news

The inclement weather had played a spoilsport this year as heavy rains forced suspension of the yatra several times over the past 12 days, as a result of which thousands of pilgrims were left stranded at various places from Lakhanpur – the gateway to the state bordering Punjab to the cave shrine.

The MeT office has again predicted wet weather from today till July 15 with heavy rains at isolated places.

The officials said the weather is being monitored on hourly basis, especially along the yatra track and all necessary precautionary measures are being taken to ensure safety of the pilgrims.

While heavy rains lashed Jammu this morning for over an hour, the weather along the twin tracks was cloudy but the pilgrimage was progressing smoothly and satisfactorily, they said.

Over 1.04 lakh pilgrims from across the country had paid their obeisance till last evening at the 3,888-metre high cave, housing the naturally formed ice-shivlingam, since the beginning of the yatra on June 28 from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 03:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.