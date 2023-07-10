Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0: MoHUA holds workshop to assess implementation

While interacting with states, the minister mentioned that during the ongoing "Swachh Survekshan" (cleanliness survey), he is looking forward to witnessing a marked improvement in the sanitation and waste management status on the ground, according to the ministry.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Monday conducted a daylong review-cum-workshop to evaluate and accelerate the scale of planning and implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0 across the country.

In a statement, the ministry said HUA Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at the event emphasised that the second phase of the SBM Urban seeks to realise the vision of garbage-free cities through scientific solid waste and used water management. He said expediting planning and approving processes, more than 50 percent of allocations for 22 states have been approved in just the second year, it added.

Principal secretaries urban development & municipal administration from 35 states/Union Territories, commissioners of municipal corporations of nine megapolis, state mission directors, sector partners, development partners of MoHUA and others attended the event, the statement said. While interacting with states, the minister mentioned that during the ongoing "Swachh Survekshan" (cleanliness survey), he is looking forward to witnessing a marked improvement in the sanitation and waste management status on the ground, according to the ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the 2.0 versions of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) and AMRUT on October 1, 2021. The ministry said the SBM-U 2.0 is focused on achieving 100 percent waste segregation in all households and premises, and 100 percent door-to-door collection of segregated waste from each household.