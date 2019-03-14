App
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 08:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

1,048 pollution norm violations in Delhi-NCR in Feb: CPCB

Out of the 1,048 violations, Delhi recorded the highest number at 885, the data showed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A total of 1,048 violations of pollution norms were recorded in Delhi-NCR in February by pollution watchdog CPCB in 173 inspections. According to the data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the highest number of violations was that of construction and demolition activities at 378, followed by garbage burning in the open at 288.

In Ghaziabad, 36 violations were recorded in eight field visits. In Gurgaon, 27 violations were recorded in 10 field visits.

In Noida, 66 violations were observed in seven field visits and 34 were recorded in Faridabad in nine field visits, the CPCB data showed.

In January, a total of 1,398 violations were recorded in Delhi-NCR in 223 inspections.

Delhi battles very high pollution levels in the winter months, from October till February.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 08:15 pm

tags #Central Pollution Control Board #Current Affairs #Delhi-NCR #India

