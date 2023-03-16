 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's G20 Presidency 'most high-profile international endeavour ever': Ambassador Kamboj

PTI
Mar 16, 2023 / 07:49 PM IST

The G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10 this year and will have the largest ever participation, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said on Monday in her briefing to UN member states on India's G-20 Presidency.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Kamboj (File image: ANI)

Describing India's G20 Presidency as its "most high-profile international endeavour ever", the country's envoy to the UN has said that the meetings of the influential grouping are happening at a time when the world faces multiple challenges ranging from climate change to the economic slowdown, food and energy insecurity and geopolitical conflicts.

India assumed the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to 30 November 2023.

"India's G20 Presidency comes at a time when the world faces multiple challenges, ranging from climate change and lack of progress in SDGs to the economic slowdown, debt distress, uneven pandemic recovery, food and energy insecurity and geopolitical conflicts," she said.