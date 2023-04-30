 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
100th episode of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' historic, inspiring: BJP leaders

PTI
Apr 30, 2023 / 05:13 PM IST

Amit Shah said through 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi "crafts messages that venture into the nooks and corners of the nation", building bridges between the people and the government.

BJP National President JP Nadda with party leaders and workers listens to the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, in Honnali, Karnataka, on April 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

BJP leaders, including Union ministers, tuned in on Sunday from various locations in India and abroad to listen to the "historic" 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', calling it an inspiring initiative to connect with the masses.

The party had said that nearly four lakh venues would be set up for people to listen to the prime minister's broadcast as it went all out to make the 100th episode a mega exercise in public connect.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, after listening to the programme with BJP members and others in Mumbai, said through 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi "crafts messages that venture into the nooks and corners of the nation", building bridges between the people and the government.

The minister said as the monthly radio programme completed its 100th episode on Sunday, it has "left a splendid trail of impactful leadership examples". 'Mann Ki Baat' is not just a radio programme but a movement for "social change for the better", Shah tweeted.