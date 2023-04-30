100th episode of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' historic, inspiring: BJP leaders

BJP National President JP Nadda with party leaders and workers listens to the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, in Honnali, Karnataka, on April 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

BJP leaders, including Union ministers, tuned in on Sunday from various locations in India and abroad to listen to the "historic" 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', calling it an inspiring initiative to connect with the masses.

The party had said that nearly four lakh venues would be set up for people to listen to the prime minister's broadcast as it went all out to make the 100th episode a mega exercise in public connect.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, after listening to the programme with BJP members and others in Mumbai, said through 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi "crafts messages that venture into the nooks and corners of the nation", building bridges between the people and the government.

The minister said as the monthly radio programme completed its 100th episode on Sunday, it has "left a splendid trail of impactful leadership examples". 'Mann Ki Baat' is not just a radio programme but a movement for "social change for the better", Shah tweeted.

"Modi ji's words to achievers have inspired the young generation to take charge of the nation's destiny and build a better future for all," he said and added that "platforming dialogues on different regions, languages and dialects, he strengthens India's social democracy".

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar joined members of the Indian community in Somerset, New Jersey, in the US at a special event to listen to the 100th episode of the monthly radio programme. 'Mann Ki Baat is the story of a changing India - a New India - and is a connection between India and the world, he said.

"In many ways, the story of Mann Ki Baat is the story of the last nine years, is the story of changing India. It is the emergence of a New India, it is the connection between India and the world - that this is today a different India, a more aware India, in many ways, I would say a more aspirational India which is connecting to the world, Jaishankar said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who listened to the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' at the BJP headquarters here, termed it 'historic'. The programme strengthens mutual trust and development as well as connects people through radio, he said.

"Listened to the historic 100th episode of PM Shri @narendramodi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme with party workers at the central office today," Singh tweeted.

Later interacting with reporters, he said 'Mann Ki Baat' is "unique" in the world so far as holding dialogue with the masses is concerned.

"Only people with a broad mind can develop an emotional connect with the masses. This is something that narrow minded people cannot do," the defence minister said and added that 'Mann Ki Baat' has indeed been a "spiritual journey" of Modi.

BJP national president J P Nadda tweeted, "Listened to the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji in Honnali, Karnataka." "'Mann Ki Baat' has led a transformative change in our society by popularising the stories of the people who have come up with inspiring solutions for the nation's welfare," he said.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also called the 100th episode of programme 'historic' and said this episode like those in the past was 'special and inspiring'.

Whichever topic the prime minister took up in his radio broadcast, became "a mass movement", he tweeted after listening to 'Mann Ki Baat' in Nagpur.

"Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi today shared his views with the people in the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'. Heard this historic 100th edition today in Nagpur with dignitaries and citizens from diverse fields," the Union road and transport minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

Gadkari said the journey of programme started in October 2014 on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami. "Since then, every episode has been special in its own right. People of all ages from across the country joined the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme," he tweeted.

"Through this, the prime minister has shared his views with the people on many topics such as Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, the Swachh Bharat Movement, love for Khadi, Prakriti ki Baat, Amrit Mahotsav of Independence and Amrit Sarovar," Gadkari said.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, who listened to 'Mann Ki Baat' along with others in Manipur, said there was "tremendous enthusiasm" among the people to listen to the radio programme.

"Heard the Prime Minister from Loktak Lake in Manipur today. There was tremendous enthusiasm among the public to listen to the programme," he said in a tweet and added that the prime minister has reached "around 100 crore people through #MannKiBaat100. "Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, who was in Punjab, said in a series of tweets, "Today the world became witness to the historic 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', a programme which is completely non-political, completely dedicated to the people, completely dedicated to social welfare and upliftment. "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi adityanath, who is in Karnataka for election campaigning, listened to the radio broadcast in Koppal district, while deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak listened to "Mann ki Baat" in Prayagraj and Shravasti respectively.