10,000 people booked for sedition in Jharkhand district, here's why

Ahead of assembly elections in Jharkhand, a district located at an hour’s drive from capital Ranchi is debating whether to boycott the polls.

According to a report in Scroll, Adivasi villages in Khunti district are mulling over boycotting the upcoming elections as a part of the protest movement called Pathalgadi, which means the laying of stones.

The movement is said to have begun in 2017, when Adivasis laid stones with inscriptions of the Indian Constitution on them. The engravings were from the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution of India, which grants special autonomy to Adivasi areas and Scheduled Tribes.

Jharkhand Police responded to the protest with a crackdown, booking thousands of people. The publication reported that at least 10,000 people have been booked under Sedition in 14 of the 19 FIRs accessed by it.

In addition, more than 11,200 people have been charged with various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for disturbing public order.

The actual number of sedition-accused could be higher as there are believed to be more than 19 FIRs against the Pathalgadi supporters.

Sedition, as defined under Section 124A of the IPC, suggests: Whoever, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring hatred or excite disaffection towards the government shall be punished with fine and imprisonment which can extend to life.

The 19 FIRs have identified 132 people, of which 43 are police chiefs. The remaining are “unknown”, which has led to a fear psychosis among the villagers that the police might implicate anyone in connection to the cases.

While the Adivasis have claimed that they are being hounded for invoking the Constitution to protect their land rights, the FIR refers to them as “anti-social elements”.

The publication cites an FIR as saying, “They are erecting stone slabs in dozens of villages and presenting the wrong interpretation of the Constitution to instigate innocent people to block the work of the administration, which is disturbing the peace in the area and creating a law and order problem.”



That any Govt. could slam the draconian "sedition" law on 10,000 Adivasis, fighting against state oppression, should have shocked the conscience of our nation & raised a media storm.

But it hasn’t. Our “sold out”media may have lost its voice; as citizens can we afford to? https://t.co/W7zTd7TOYN — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 20, 2019

Reacting to this, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the fact that 10,000 people have been booked under sedition should have “shocked the conscience of our nation”.