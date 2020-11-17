1,000 kms of Metro Rail by 2022 to 100 smart cities, says PM Modi at Bloomberg New Economy Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 17 pitched India as the most attractive investment destination for those looking to invest in urbanisation, mobility, innovation and sustainable solutions at the third annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum.



He invited business heads to invest in India's urban centres, especially their infrastructure, as the country is aiming to rebuild its economy after the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Speaking at the forum, he also stressed on the recent initiatives by the central government such as Digital India, Startup India, affordable housing, the Real Estate (Regulation) Act and metro rail in 27 cities. "We are on track to deliver close to 1,000 kms of Metro Rail system in the country by 2022," he said.

"We have also selected 100 Smart Cities through a two-stage process," PM Modi said. "Projects worth almost Rs 1,40,000 crore ($20 billion) have been completed or nearing completion," he told investors.

The PM also said the "government shall not leave any stone unturned" to make India a preferred investment destination.

In his address PM Modi also said, "If you are looking to invest in urbanisation, India has exciting opportunities for you. If you are looking to invest in mobility, India has exciting opportunities for you. If you are looking at investing in sustainable solutions, India has exciting opportunities for you," he said.

The prime minister pitched India's advantage of being a "vibrant democracy" offering a "business-friendly environment and a huge market," he said as he concluded his speech.