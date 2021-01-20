1,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine wasted in Delhi as fewer people line up for jabs: Health officials

Representative image: Reuters

Around 1,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were wasted in Delhi as fewer people have been lining up for taking the jabs, health department officials were reported as saying.

The authorities have been red-flagged about the wastage of doses - which has emerged as an issue of concern in the past four days of the immunisation programme.

A vial of Covishield contains 5 ml of the vaccine. For each dose, the authorities need to inject 0.5 ml of the vaccine.

As per the government guidelines, an opened vial can be used for only up to four hours. For zero wastage, at least 10 persons are required to be vaccinated within four hours of opening the vial.

"If the hesitancy was not as high as it actually is now, then people would be queueing up and we could have grouped them in slots of 10 to reduce wastage," Hindustan Times quoted a senior health official as saying.

While the health department is yet to calculate the exact amount of vaccine wasted so far, teams overseeing the immunisation programme have estimated the wastage of at least 1,000 doses, the officials claimed.

The pace of vaccination in Delhi has been slower as compared to a number of other states. Health Minister Satyender Jain told reporters that less than half of the listed beneficiaries turned up for inoculation on January 19.

"The target of the day in Delhi was 8,136, and 3,598 got vaccinated, which is 44 percent of the targeted figure," Firstpost quoted Jain as saying.

The Union Health Ministry, in a press conference addressed on January 19, pointed out that only 0.18 percent cases of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) were reported after three days of nationwide vaccination drive. Only 0.002 percent of the AEFI cases required hospitalisation, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.