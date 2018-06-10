App
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2018 01:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

1,000 autos to welcome Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai, says Sanjay Nirupam

Rahul Gandhi will be in the city to address booth-level workers as part of 'Project Shakti'

PTI @moneycontrolcom

One thousand auto-rickshaws will welcome Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his day-long visit to the city on Tuesday, party leader Sanjay Nirupam said today.

"Almost a thousand auto-rickshaw drivers have decided to welcome Rahul ji to the city in their vehicles. This is the love the common man feels for our party president," Nirupam said in a statement here.

"Rahul ji ensures that the common man's opinions, grievances and inputs not only reach him but also are responded to. And this is the way the common man has decided to welcome him," the city Congress chief added.

Gandhi will be in the city to address booth-level workers as part of 'Project Shakti', which aims to empower the ground-level workers and facilitate two-way communication between the party workers and the central leadership.

During the visit, Gandhi is also scheduled to address a congregation of booth-level Congress workers at the Goregaon Exhibition Centre in the suburbs.
First Published on Jun 10, 2018 01:13 pm

tags #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

