100-Word Take | CBI: Who will guard the guards themselves?

Ravi Krishnan

History repeats itself, first as tragedy and then as farce. Alok Verma lasted all of 48 hours after being reinstated as the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Supreme Court. It is the latest act in the farce involving the country’s premier investigative agency.

To be sure, the government is well within its right to remove Verma, after following proper procedure this time instead of a coup. Media reports said a CVC investigation had found sufficient evidence to initiate a probe against Verma. That well may be the case, but it raises questions of the integrity of vetting process and background checks that happen before someone assumes the role of the country’s top investigator. It also reflects poorly on the CBI’s own credibility, which is now at its lowest ebb.

Whosoever is appointed as the new CBI boss must, like Caesar's wife, be above suspicion. The new broom must not only sweep clean, but he must also be squeaky clean himself.